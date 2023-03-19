PHOTO GALLERY: Mocktails and climbing

Grace Freeman, a third-year recreation, parks & tourism administration major, scales the rock climbing wall for the first time during the Mocktails and Open Climb event Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Freeman jokingly said they felt like mountain goats during the climb to the top.

Fancy drinks, climbers, and tight-roping folk all came together in a safe encouraging event. Participants mingled and climbed while bringing awareness to the on-campus upcoming suicide prevention walk and to share alcohol harm reduction tips.

Organizers, Peak Adventures and Student Health and Counseling Services, came together to provide non-alcoholic “mocktails” while allowing participants free access to the ropes course behind Yosemite Hall on Wednesday. The mocktails provide participants the experience of enjoying a drink while staying safe and sober during activities.

Grace Freeman, a third-year recreation, parks and tourism administration major, recalled the process of completing the course.

“You’re thinking the whole time ‘I can’t do this,’” said Freeman. “You make the next move and oh look at that! You are doing it!”

Gallery | 10 Photos Alyssa Branum Ethan Pirkle, a third-year construction management major, dominates the different obstacles of the Peak Adventures’ Challenge Center Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Pirkle hit the tightrope all the way to the rock wall, ringing the bell at the top for celebration.

Attendees were greeted with smiles from Peak Adventures staff before buckling into a harness. Course facilitators joined in the fun by showing off skills to students at different parts of the center.

Alcohol harm reduction tips, such as the Safe Rides program and setting an alcohol limit, were offered with mocktails to spread awareness of issues associated with drinking according to Health Promotion Specialist, Dominique Rosete.

The mocktails were a fruity and refreshing combination of juice, lemon-lime soda and lime juice. The recipe for the drinks was found online by a Peer Health Educator intern from the SHCS.

“No matter how students are spending their spring break we want them to be safe and healthy with the tips,” Rosete said.

The event provided information for the Out of the Darkness Walk to come on April 6, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention .

A resource fair will be at 4 p.m. on the day of the walk with posters, beads and Stress-Less Puppies. President Nelsen, student representatives and guest speakers will deliver stories at 5:30 p.m. in front of The WELL, followed by the walk through campus as a group.