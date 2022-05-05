PHOTO GALLERY: On your mark, get set, Fun Run!

Sac State hosts its 14th annual 5k

Participants+take+off+moments+after+the+starting+whistle+is+blown+on+Thursday%2C+April+28%2C+2022.+This+was+the+first+in-person+Sac+State+5k+Fun+Run+since+2019.

Alexis Hunt

Participants take off moments after the starting whistle is blown on Thursday, April 28, 2022. This was the first in-person Sac State 5k Fun Run since 2019.

Alexis Hunt
May 5, 2022

Hundreds of members of the Sacramento State community participated in the 14th annual 5k Fun Run hosted by The WELL on Thursday, April 28. This year’s theme was “Prehistoric Chase.”  

The event was open to all students, alumni, faculty and community members. People of all athletic abilities were encouraged to attend.  

The course looped through campus and trailed alongside College Town Drive. 

Prior to the start of the race, there was a group Zumba workout with music provided by KSSU DJs. 

There are five award categories that are presented after the end of the race, including first place female, first place male, first place non-binary, most theme spirit and largest team participation. 

Sac State communications major Mohammed Serrieh said that his love for cardio inspired him to come out to the event. 

“I definitely love being around crowds and this was my first marathon or race,” Serrieh said. Even though it was only three miles it was a lot of fun.”

IMG_0237
Gallery|13 Photos
Alexis Hunt
Runners participate in a Zumba warm-up before the start of the 5k on Thursday, April 28, 2022 outside The WELL. Before the race began, participants gathered near The WELL to check in and warm up.
Adia Hayes, a sophomore environmental studies major, prepares to have a nurse draw her blood on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Participants were encouraged to donate blood and join the “Be The Match” marrow registry to double their donation.
GALLERY: Blood donations pour in from Sac State community
This dirt trail is located next to Guy West Bridge and runs along the American River. This spot shows off the natural scenery of campus and provides good leading lines. (Photo by Alexis Hunt)
Say cheese! Picture-perfect spots to take graduation photos at Sac State
The Black History Month Arts & Crafters Event at The Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg, California on Sunday. Black artists and crafters appear at the show, as well as food vendors and wine tasting.
Celebrating Black History Month with arts, food and music at the Mill