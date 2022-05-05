PHOTO GALLERY: On your mark, get set, Fun Run!

Participants take off moments after the starting whistle is blown on Thursday, April 28, 2022. This was the first in-person Sac State 5k Fun Run since 2019.

Hundreds of members of the Sacramento State community participated in the 14th annual 5k Fun Run hosted by The WELL on Thursday, April 28. This year’s theme was “Prehistoric Chase.”

The event was open to all students, alumni, faculty and community members. People of all athletic abilities were encouraged to attend.

The course looped through campus and trailed alongside College Town Drive.

Prior to the start of the race, there was a group Zumba workout with music provided by KSSU DJs.

There are five award categories that are presented after the end of the race, including first place female, first place male, first place non-binary, most theme spirit and largest team participation.

Sac State communications major Mohammed Serrieh said that his love for cardio inspired him to come out to the event.

“I definitely love being around crowds and this was my first marathon or race,” Serrieh said. Even though it was only three miles it was a lot of fun.”