GALLERY: Blood donations pour in from Sac State community

Students and faculty give back at on-campus drive

Adia+Hayes%2C+a+sophomore+environmental+studies+major%2C+prepares+to+have+a+nurse+draw+her+blood+on+Tuesday%2C+April+19%2C+2022.+Participants+were+encouraged+to+donate+blood+and+join+the+%E2%80%9CBe+The+Match%E2%80%9D+marrow+registry+to+double+their+donation.+%0A

Adia Hayes, a sophomore environmental studies major, prepares to have a nurse draw her blood on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Participants were encouraged to donate blood and join the “Be The Match” marrow registry to double their donation.

Tyra Green
April 23, 2022

Sacramento State University Union, The WELL, Associated Students Inc., and Vitalant hosted a blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday in Sac State’s University Union Ballroom. 

Students were able to make appointments or walk in to donate blood and join the “Be The Match” marrow registry to double their donations. 

Matthew Van Donsel, a program analyst at the college of continuing education, said that he used to donate every eight to nine weeks for three years, but the last time he donated was in 2015. He said he thought the blood drive was a great way for him to get back into donating. 

“I think donating blood is important, I have a blood type that is not [too] rare but a little bit more rare [than other types],” Donsel said. “So it’s nice to donate knowing it’s going to go to someone who needs it.”. 

Sac State encouraged campus organizations to participate as well by offering a $150 Round Table gift card to the group with the most participants. Donors also received a free T-shirt.

IMG_1323
Gallery|6 Photos
Tyra Green
Matthew Van Donsel, a program analyst at the college of continuing education, donates blood at the Sac State blood drive on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Van Donsel said he used to be a frequent donor and just recently got back into giving blood.

“I’m in a club, so it’s one of my community services, but I also like to donate [blood] regularly because it feels good knowing that you’re helping two or three lives,” recreation, parks and tourism major Roxana Huerta said.

The Union Ballroom was not full of students and faculty waiting to donate, but few had finished. 

“I always donate to volunteer, today was actually better than my other times [donating],” said Natalia Martinez-Barragan, a freshman health science major. 

Lauren Zan, a senior nursing major, said she decided to donate because she has a lot of patients in her hospital rotations who receive blood and she sees firsthand the benefits that blood donors provide. 

“It’s super easy, I came to campus and I didn’t first internally say I was going to donate today,” Zan said. “I saw the advertisements, signed up, completed the questionnaire and made an appointment for right now.”

Junior history major Sarah Williams sits in front of Mendocino Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. WIlliams called the pause frustrating and says she dreams of a more affordable higher education in the future.
Ready or not, students must start paying back loans in 3 months
Participants end the “Out of the Darkness” campus walk at The WELL on Thursday, April 14, 2022. A banner was held by participants who led and identified the group.
‘You are not alone’: Out of the Darkness campus walk makes a triumphant return to Sacramento State
Youth advocate Leander Loh stands outside of the WEAVE office on Thursday April 13, 2022. Loh will be the keynote speaker of the “Breaking out of the Box” seminar that will be held at the University Union on Tuesday, April 19.
Who said real men don’t cry? Seminar aims to break toxic masculinity