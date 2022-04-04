Say cheese! Picture-perfect spots to take graduation photos at Sac State
April 4, 2022
SACRAMENTO, California – With the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony less than two months away, Sacramento State graduates are preparing to have their graduation photos taken.
The State Hornet went around campus to find some of the university’s most appealing and sentimental locations to take photos.
Within the gallery are location ideas for different photography techniques such as leading lines and depth of field to help photographers enhance their images and capture the most memorable photos for graduates.