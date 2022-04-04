Say cheese! Picture-perfect spots to take graduation photos at Sac State

This dirt trail is located next to Guy West Bridge and runs along the American River. This spot shows off the natural scenery of campus and provides good leading lines. (Photo by Alexis Hunt)

SACRAMENTO, California – With the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony less than two months away, Sacramento State graduates are preparing to have their graduation photos taken.

The State Hornet went around campus to find some of the university’s most appealing and sentimental locations to take photos.

Within the gallery are location ideas for different photography techniques such as leading lines and depth of field to help photographers enhance their images and capture the most memorable photos for graduates.

Gallery | 26 Photos Guy West Bridge is located off of State University Dr. behind Sequoia Hall. The bridge is good for architectural photos and is a significant landmark of Sacramento State. (Photo by Alexis Hunt)