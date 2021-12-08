SAC STATE SAYS: Students react to in-person commencement announcement

Dominique Williams, Kris Hall, and Alec Ramey
December 8, 2021

For the first time in two years, Sacramento State’s commencement will be held at the Golden 1 Center from May 20-22, 2022, Sac State President Robert Nelsen announced via SacSend email on Nov. 29. The commencement is open to fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 graduates. 

Eligible graduating students will receive an email to register and claim up to six guest tickets in March 2022, Nelsen wrote. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be determined as the graduation date approaches, according to the FAQ page. 

Find out more on the Commencement Website

Frequently asked questions can also be found on the Commencement FAQ page

Sac State students react to CARmencement
