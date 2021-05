CARmencement will take place of commencement for classes of 2020, 2021

Garry Singh

Sacramento State’s CARmencement replacing an on-stage commencement takes place May 20 and 21 for the class of 2020 and 2021, and recent and upcoming graduates have mixed views on the decision not to hold a traditional graduation ceremony.

The students who said they will attend also discuss how they will decorate their cars for the celebration.