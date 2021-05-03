Sac State graduation photographers provide inspiration for upcoming graduation shoots
May 3, 2021
Graduation season is upon us and graduating seniors are preparing to say their final goodbyes to Sacramento State. This also means that many seniors are planning out their graduation photoshoots. These three graduation photographers who are Sac State alumni provided their experiences shooting Sac State and its graduates to help inspire upcoming shoots.
Editor’s note: Eucario Calderon is the former visuals editor of The State Hornet
View our comment policy here.