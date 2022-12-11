Sac State Says: Students dissatisfied with lack of safety improvements on campus

Cristian Gonzalez

After a string of sexual assaults, anti-Semetic displays, a shooting and a stabbing this semester, the Hornet community is left wondering when administration and campus police will implement better safety measures.

Students appreciate the complexity of campus safety, but feel an absence of action to remedy their concerns.

One student said she will be withdrawing from Sac State after the spring semester next year, in part due to the lack of security on campus and in the dorms.

Sac State does offer a few safety services like a $20 self-defense course at The WELL and the Hornet Safety Escort, which provides escort for students around the campus.

One student suggested that the school should provide free pepper spray canisters to students who feel unsafe.