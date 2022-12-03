Concerned students talk about their need for better safety at sexual assault town hall

Christina Mendez

Sac State held a student led town hall on Nov. 17 to discuss the sexual assaults that have been on campus this semester. Students attended the town hall to demand action from the Sac State Police Department and administration, citing the feeling that the environment here feels unsafe.

President Nelsen and Sac State Police Chief Chet Madison both attended the event to listen to students and get ideas on what the next step should be.

Nelsen said he is bringing in a new WEAVE representative, Sac State’s partner responsible for addressing sexual harassment, assault and domestic violence, and wants to add social workers to the police department to provide further security for victims.

Students want to see a more proactive approach and are asking for more lights around the campus.