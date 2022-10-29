BREAKING: Sexual assault reported at Sac State computer lab

Incident marks one of multiple this semester

The Sacramento Police Department said a sexual assault was reported to have occurred at a campus computer lab Thursday night.

The police department sent out a campus-wide timely warning notice around midnight Saturday.

The sexual assault was reported on Friday at 8 p.m. by campus security, according to the department. The location of the computer lab has not been disclosed.

Police said they believe the suspect of the assault was known to the victim.

Other campus sexual assault investigations

Two incidents were reported in late September and early October. The suspect of the two cases who, according to Sac State PD, goes by the name “Zayn” has not yet been identified.

Police are still investigating those cases.

In early October, a separate sexual assault was reported near Eureka Hall.

Sac State police crime logs show this incident occurred at the campus library. Since then, information has been corrected to show it took place near Eureka Hall.

The suspect was arrested and released “pending further action” by police. He has been issued a misdemeanor citation and barred from campus.

In a press conference earlier this month, Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said police have a “very vague” description of this suspect.

Anyone with information about the case or seeking to report other incidents are advised to contact Sac State PD at (916) 278-6000.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.