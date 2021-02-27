Swarm Report Feb. 26: men’s tennis team and women’s volleyball team lose nail biters

Each day, The State Hornet will recap all the action from the day of sports at Sacramento State. On Friday women’s volleyball lost to Weber State in dramatic fashion, and men’s tennis suffered its fourth loss in five matches.

Men’s tennis drops season series to San Francisco after a 4-2 loss, Hornets are now 1-4 to start the season

The Sac State Men’s tennis team continues to struggle after a 4-2 loss to the University Of San Francisco. The Hornets are now 1-4 to start the season after suffering back-to-back losses to San Francisco and Grand Canyon University.

Sac State won two out of the three doubles matches, with the first win coming from freshmen Liam Liles and Mark Keki defeating San Francisco’s Paul Giraud and Nitzan Ricklis.

Four of the six single matches went on to three sets, with only a lone winner from Sac State’s Jan Silva defeating David Woodland in two sets 6-4, 6-3.

The Hornets will get ready for their sixth straight home match of the season against Santa Clara Sunday at 1:00 pm, as they look forward to getting back on track with a win.

Women’s volleyball loses in a nail biter to undefeated Weber State

The Hornets (5-4, 5-4 Big Sky) dropped a close match to Weber State (9-0, 9-0 Big Sky) after coming off back-to-back wins against the University of Idaho. It came down to five sets where Sac State would go on to lose 15-12.

Senior Macey Hayden and freshman Caitlin Volkman both had strong outings despite the loss with Hayden racking up 14 kills and Volkman with 16. Nonetheless, Weber State’s Rylin Adams was too much for Sac State as she responded with 23 kills to give her team the win.

Highlight 📊

Cordano – career high 31 digs

Volkmann – season high 16 kills

Hayden – season high in kills (14) and digs (18)

M. Smith – career high 20 assists

Hayes – season high 11 kills

Soderberg – season high 5 blocks

Olin – season high in assists (32) and digs (13) — Sacramento State Volleyball (@SacStateVB) February 27, 2021

Sac State will look for redemption as they get ready to face Weber State again at 3:00 pm Saturday.