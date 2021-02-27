Swarm Report Feb. 26: men’s tennis team and women’s volleyball team lose nail biters
February 27, 2021
Men’s tennis drops season series to San Francisco after a 4-2 loss, Hornets are now 1-4 to start the season
The Sac State Men’s tennis team continues to struggle after a 4-2 loss to the University Of San Francisco. The Hornets are now 1-4 to start the season after suffering back-to-back losses to San Francisco and Grand Canyon University.
Sac State won two out of the three doubles matches, with the first win coming from freshmen Liam Liles and Mark Keki defeating San Francisco’s Paul Giraud and Nitzan Ricklis.
Four of the six single matches went on to three sets, with only a lone winner from Sac State’s Jan Silva defeating David Woodland in two sets 6-4, 6-3.
The Hornets will get ready for their sixth straight home match of the season against Santa Clara Sunday at 1:00 pm, as they look forward to getting back on track with a win.
Women’s volleyball loses in a nail biter to undefeated Weber State
The Hornets (5-4, 5-4 Big Sky) dropped a close match to Weber State (9-0, 9-0 Big Sky) after coming off back-to-back wins against the University of Idaho. It came down to five sets where Sac State would go on to lose 15-12.
Senior Macey Hayden and freshman Caitlin Volkman both had strong outings despite the loss with Hayden racking up 14 kills and Volkman with 16. Nonetheless, Weber State’s Rylin Adams was too much for Sac State as she responded with 23 kills to give her team the win.
Story continues below tweet
Highlight 📊
Cordano – career high 31 digs
Volkmann – season high 16 kills
Hayden – season high in kills (14) and digs (18)
M. Smith – career high 20 assists
Hayes – season high 11 kills
Soderberg – season high 5 blocks
Olin – season high in assists (32) and digs (13)
— Sacramento State Volleyball (@SacStateVB) February 27, 2021
Sac State will look for redemption as they get ready to face Weber State again at 3:00 pm Saturday.
