Black excellence at Florin Square: the African Market Place showcasing culture

Vendors work to recycle money in the Black community

Sara Nevis, Patrick Posuniak, and Madelaine Church

Sara Nevis, Multimedia Editor
February 22, 2021

The sound of drums playing in the distance, the smell of food in the air and the voices of the vendors mingling with customers, the African Market Place continues to bring the community together during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a staple in the South Sacramento community since January 2015 and is open every first and third Saturday of the month at Florin Square from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 24th Street.

The market was founded by Brother Ra, who hosted weekly Sankofa workshops that were focused on economics and African American history. After having a positive experience with the group, Brother Ra wanted to have something sustainable for the Black community and thus the idea for the African Market Place was developed. 

In 2015, Brother Ra said he went and talked to the owner at Florin Square about starting a market once a month to see how it would do. Six years later, it still occurs year round and twice a month and was only closed for about four weeks during the pandemic.

Story continues below photo.

Left to right: Berry Accius and Brother Ra pose in the Obama Room of the Florin Square shopping center on Jul. 5, 2020 for a community lecture and interactive workshop. Brother Ra, with the involvement of Accius, founded the African Market Place which takes place on the first and third Saturday of every month. (Photo provided by Berry Accius)

“This was a collaboration of community members that didn’t get any financial support via the government,” community activist and entrepreneur Berry Accius said. “It was just a bunch of entrepreneurs, a bunch of revolutionaries that felt that we wanted to do something homegrown for our community, grassroots level, and it all connected.”

The market is a place to learn and experience African culture and a way to recycle money into the Black community.

“The African Market Place is a cultural empowerment center where a person could come through there and they could start filling their lives with the African diaspora,” Brother Ra said. “Black folks can come out to exchange dollars, fellowship, enjoy each other’s energy and have a positive experience in our community.”

Some vendors who were unsure of starting a business used the African Market Place as a test run and it created entrepreneurship in the community, according to Accius. 

According to Brother Ra, many have gone on to open a storefront in Florin Square and a few collaborated to start The Pop-up Shop in Arden Mall featuring local entrepreneurs’ products in the store, set to have their grand opening Saturday Feb. 27.

“It’s important that we use economics as an empowerment tool for our people, which is something we’ve been lacking,” Brother Ra said. “We’re one of the biggest consumers in the United States, but yet we take our dollars out of the community and we don’t rotate it back into the community.”

Some, like vendor Eunice Kaeasa, say they have not seen anything quite like the African Market Place. Kaeasa has been a part of the market for six years selling her hand-made jewelry and has developed a loyal clientele that knows they can find her every other week at the market.

It gave me an opportunity to showcase our stuff and culture,” Kaeasa said. “When people come here to shop they feel that they are at home.”

Story continues below photo.

Left to right: Anya Jaleane, a local author, sells “Johari and the Big Yellow Moon,” one of her many children’s books, to Artelias “Arti” Aikens and Love Guyton at the African Market Place on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The marketplace hosts dozens of local vendors selling food, hand-made clothing, fragrances, jewelry, and the like. (Patrick Posuniak)

Other vendors such as author Anya Jaleane, started as consumers. 

“Before I found the African market, I struggled to try to know where to bring my books and how to connect because there weren’t a lot of places,” Jaleane said. “Being here is a connection. It’s just Black Pride. It is beautiful for everybody.” 

Brother Ra said he has watched money circulate within the market from vendor to vendor and stay in the Black community. He recalled a woman without the money for a vendor fee setting up and by the end of the day being able to pay him the fee and have money to buy her family food. He calls this Black excellence.

“We are who we’ve been waiting for to empower ourselves, to uplift ourselves out of our condition,” Brother Ra said. “Black excellence is a self-confidence and awareness of what was needed to be a part of our solution, that we don’t need to depend on nobody else but ourselves, we need to look in the mirror and say, ‘Okay, let me see what I can do.’”

Additional reporting Madelaine Church

African_Marketplace_BHM_Posuniak_1
Gallery|2 Photos
Patrick Posuniak
Eunice Kaesa, owner of African Hats and Fashion, sells a set of earrings to Simone at the African Market Place on Saturday Feb. 20, 2021. She describes her table as the “woman confusion zone,” mentioning that several women who pass by this location, “don’t know what to get and what not to get.”
Related Stories
Passion Bailey, co-owner of Hidden Gems Thrift Store, poses for a photo behind the counter Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The store is located Florin Square, which acts as a hub for Black-owned businesses.
Sacramento native unites love of books and thrifting under one roof
Cleo Cartel, owner of Momma's Market, sells her specialty goods from all over the world at the Sankofa Market in Sacramento on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Cartel mainly caters her products to people of color and said she understands and values this market because it gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to profile and sell their products.
Sankofa Market: A farmers market addressing the food deserts in Sacramento
PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Voice of Youth founder Berry Accius discusses activism, police defunding
PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Voice of Youth founder Berry Accius discusses activism, police defunding