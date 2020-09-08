PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Voice of Youth founder Berry Accius discusses activism, police defunding

On the first episode of our new State Hornet: Spotlight audio profile series, multimedia reporter Sara Nevis talks with local father, activist and chef Berry Accius to discuss his personal history and views on activism, what more he feels needs to be done following the shooting death of Zarrie Allen, the need for follow-through and community initiatives within activist spaces, what “defund the police” truly means and more.

