CRIME MAP: One theft on campus occured in the first 2 weeks of December
Sac State crime from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12
December 16, 2020
One crime was reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log in the period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.
A report of theft occurred Dec. 4, with the victim reporting stolen tools.
During the same time last year, 21 crimes were reported on campus according to the Sac State Police Department’s crime logs.
Check out the map below to see where the crime occured.
Report of Theft
Location: State University Drive
Reported on: Dec. 4 at 7:29 a.m.
Description: Victim reported several missing tools. Occurred sometime between Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 4 a.m.
Status: Closed case
