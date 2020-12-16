CRIME MAP: One theft on campus occured in the first 2 weeks of December

Sac State crime from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

One crime was reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log in the period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.

A report of theft occurred Dec. 4, with the victim reporting stolen tools.

During the same time last year, 21 crimes were reported on campus according to the Sac State Police Department’s crime logs.

RELATED: Sac State Police Department continues operations during campus closure with $6.6 million budget

Check out the map below to see where the crime occured.

Report of Theft

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: Dec. 4 at 7:29 a.m.

Description: Victim reported several missing tools. Occurred sometime between Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 4 a.m.

Status: Closed case