CRIME MAP: 4 non-violent crimes on campus during first 2 weeks of November

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs during the 10th and 11th weeks of this semester.

A report of theft occurred Nov. 3, with the victim reporting several missing tools. A report of an auto burglary occurred near Modoc Hall Nov. 13.

Additionally, fraudulent checks were reported from the Hornet Bookstore Nov. 13 and a report of vandalism to a shed door occurred Nov. 14 near Lot 10.

During the same time period last year, a total of 19 crimes were reported on campus according to Sac State Police crime logs.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occured.

Report of Theft

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: Nov. 3 at 6:52 a.m.

Description: Victim reported the theft of several missing tools. Occurred sometime between Nov. 12 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 6:00 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary to Auto

Location: Modoc Hall

Reported on: Nov. 13 at 8:55 a.m.

Description: Report of a vehicle broken into. Occurred between Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Obtain Money/Property by False Pretenses

Location: Hornet Bookstore

Reported on: Nov. 13 at 10:28 a.m.

Description: Report of fraudulent checks. Occurred Nov. 12.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Lot 10

Reported on: Nov. 14 at 3:58 p.m.

Description: Report of Vandalism to a shed door. Occurred between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Status: Open Case