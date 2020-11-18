CRIME MAP: 4 non-violent crimes on campus during first 2 weeks of November

Campus crime map from Nov. 1-14

Every+week+The+State+Hornet+compiles+crimes+recorded+in+the+campus+crime+log+into+a+map+detailing+their+location+and+current+status.+

Kelly Kiernan

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Michael Pacheco
November 18, 2020

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs during the 10th and 11th weeks of this semester.

A report of theft occurred Nov. 3, with the victim reporting several missing tools. A report of an auto burglary occurred near Modoc Hall Nov. 13.

Additionally, fraudulent checks were reported from the Hornet Bookstore Nov. 13 and a report of vandalism to a shed door occurred Nov. 14 near Lot 10.

During the same time period last year, a total of 19 crimes were reported on campus according to Sac State Police crime logs. 

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occured.

Report of Theft

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: Nov. 3 at 6:52 a.m.

Description: Victim reported the theft of several missing tools. Occurred sometime between Nov. 12 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 6:00 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary to Auto

Location: Modoc Hall

Reported on: Nov. 13 at 8:55 a.m.

Description: Report of a vehicle broken into. Occurred between Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Obtain Money/Property by False Pretenses

Location: Hornet Bookstore

Reported on: Nov. 13 at 10:28 a.m.

Description: Report of fraudulent checks. Occurred Nov. 12. 

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Lot 10

Reported on: Nov. 14 at 3:58 p.m.

Description: Report of Vandalism to a shed door. Occurred between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. 

Status: Open Case