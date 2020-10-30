STATE HORNET BUZZED: The best Halloween stories, movies and candies

The State Hornet is launching a new variety podcast, State Hornet: Buzzed, just in time for Halloween.

In this debut episode, broadcast staffer Mack Ervin III, copy editor Tara Gnewikow, broadcast staffer Dom Vitiello and lifestyle columnist Lauren Vanucci share their favorite Halloween memories and costumes, talk about what movies they watch every spooky season and debate what the best and worst candies to get while trick-or-treating are. Did your neighborhood have that one house that always gave out king size bars?

Come back next Friday for a brand new cast of hosts and a brand new set of topics.

Music: Sneaky Snitch by Kevin MacLeod