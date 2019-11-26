Savannah on the Street: Sac State Students on the struggle of parking
With limited parking at Sacramento State, students struggle daily to find parking, leaving many to drive around campus looking for a free spot, something University Transportation and Parking Services Director Tony Lucas calls “shark to park.” The State Hornet reporter Savannah Solley took to the streets to hear students’ shark to park testimonies.
The earlier u get here the better to find parking. Parking is pretty bad like 5,10 minutes before class cuz there goes everyone trying to find spots. I was with a friend , they were waiting for a spot with the blinker on , and well the car leaves , Then this other car comes in and swoops.
Also, I don’t even think there’s enough parking spots lol. So I just try to like park at the parking structure by the Well, just cuz I know it’s bigger and less people go there . No need to waste 30 mins looking for a spot by the bookstore or the new structure when you know there wont be a spot lol.