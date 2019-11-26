Savannah on the Street: Sac State Students on the struggle of parking

Kelly Kiernan

Savannah Solley
November 26, 2019

With limited parking at Sacramento State, students struggle daily to find parking, leaving many to drive around campus looking for a free spot, something University Transportation and Parking Services Director Tony Lucas calls “shark to park.” The State Hornet reporter Savannah Solley took to the streets to hear students’ shark to park testimonies.

