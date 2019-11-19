OPINION: Treat waitresses the way you want to be treated

Let me be plain and simple with you: The way some people treat servers is disgusting and unacceptable.

Prior to my current job at a local restaurant in my hometown, I never fully understood the complexities of working in customer service.

I’d heard horror stories of customers yelling at their servers for something as simple as the wrong drink or even having asshole managers that work their staff to death and aren’t accommodating to anyone’s schedules.

Even with all that in mind, I still made the decision to get a job in the restaurant business, and lord do I regret my naive mindset from only a few months ago.

If you’re already walking into a restaurant with a bad mood, walk right back out those doors.

What is it with some people that yell or give attitude to waitresses for something that’s wrong with their order?

If I wrote, “No pickles” or “Extra bacon” on your order and the cook didn’t do it, that’s not my fault. You do not need to raise your voice at me for something that can easily be solved with a conversation. I’m more than happy to send it back and tell the cook that they missed something, but I can’t help you if you’re going to be an ass about the little things.

I also can’t tell you the amount of times that I’ve walked up to a table and halfway through my introduction, I get rudely interrupted with an “I’ll have a Pepsi and the pulled pork sliders” while the customer simultaneously shoves the menu back in my hand and turns away from me before I can form a coherent sentence.

These are usually the same people who sit with a scowl on their faces the entire time and leave a shitty $2 tip, even when the service was extraordinarily accommodating to their crappy personalities.

While we’re on the subject of tips, some of you, and yes I’m talking to you, are some of the worst tippers in the Central Valley.

There are those of you who think that tipping isn’t required, neither is your presence in my place of employment. If you want mediocre food and below-average customer service, there’s a McDonald’s down the street.

When I’m going back and forth to your table checking on refills, interacting with your kids, bringing you your food in a timely manner and you leave me a $3 tip on a $70 tab, I now hate you with every fiber in my being.

You just racked up a whole tab of drinks and food that require me to constantly check up on you. What makes you think that it’s okay to leave without a little bit of appreciation for all that I put up with just to make sure you were satisfied the entire time?

And don’t even get me started on the amount of creepy, old white guys that try to hit on me when all I want to do is go home and take a nap. If you’re going to call me “babe” and “sweetheart” while looking me up and down, then your credit card information and social security number needs to be the next thing out of your mouth.

I do everything in my ability to make sure the front of the restaurant looks calm and collected, even though the back is chaotically frantic, but I do it all so that you can have an enjoyable experience.

I’m tolerating attitude and disrespect, yelling from both my own coworkers and clients and being on my feet for 7 hours a day, just to get a semi-decent paycheck at the end of two weeks.

I don’t care what anyone says, the restaurant business is an extremely stressful environment and there are people that don’t appreciate the things servers have to go through just to make sure the customer is always happy.