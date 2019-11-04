OPINION: Tipping is not a requirement

Tipping your server is not a requirement, just like them working at their job is not a requirement.

On various social media outlets, I’ve seen the argument that if you don’t tip your waiter or waitress then you shouldn’t be allowed to eat out at a restaurant.

I’ll be honest with you, I’ve seen the great debate on “tipping” and no, it’s not my job to write your check. Tipping should be based on service, not a set standard.

If someone pays to enjoy a night out at their own expense, they should be allowed to do so.

As many college students do, I myself work in the food industry when I’m not in school.

Do I get tips?

Yes.

Do I depend on tips to get by in my life?

No.

California is one of seven states that require servers to be paid at the state minimum wage, according to U.S. Department of Labor. In California, that’s $12 an hour.

If you think that’s bad, try working as a server anywhere that’s not one of those seven where the federal minimum wage is $2.13.

I feel, rather than attacking people that don’t tip “well” enough, you should probably attack the company that’s making you work for minimum wage.

The matter of the fact is, when you get hired somewhere, you are signing a contract that states a range of hours you work and how much you’ll get paid for each hour.

Anything past those hours are not guaranteed, this includes tips that are left based on your service.

The argument can be made that as college students working in a server position, the work can be tiresome and we deserve the extra pay, after all, students are known to be high risk for sleep deprivation and often study before and after work shifts.

To those students, I would say to consider reassessing the work you’re doing and consider if there’s an alternative to it. If working your position is too much, there are 5,944 part-time jobs available in Sacramento according to Indeed.

I’m a big believer in, “If something is bringing negativity in your life, what are you actively doing to change it?” If the issue of tipping bothers you to a degree you feel so strongly about it as a server then talk to your employer, start a petition, organize a rally at California’s Capitol or switch jobs.

I’m not sure if there’s a definite solution to this as much as I do think that customers can stand to appreciate service and servers can appreciate the gratuity customers are able to provide. In a perfect utopia, everyone would tip 20 percent or more and every server would give their 110 percent effort at every table they serve. Sadly, this isn’t true either way.

The concept of tipping has been as big of a discussion as picking a restaurant to dine out has been, the reality is that it shouldn’t be. If you were provided service that exceeds your expectations then a friendly tip would be a great way to compliment your server for taking care of you.

With that being said, look forward to the holiday season, as it’s the season of giving – which often means more tips.