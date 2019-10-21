Woman reports being harassed and assaulted on campus Saturday evening

A woman reported an incident of sexual battery after she was approached by three males on bikes, one of who slapped her rear-end on two separate occasions Saturday night around 6:40 p.m., according to a timely warning email from the Sacramento State Police Department.

After being slapped initially near Riverside Hall, the victim told the suspect to leave her alone and walked away from the men, according to police. The suspects followed the woman and confronted her again near the River Front Center and the same male suspect slapped her rear-end a second time.

According to the email sent to students and staff on Saturday night, the victim sprayed the suspect with pepper spray causing the suspects to flee.

Police said the suspects were described as “three male Hispanic adults.”

Police obtained a photo of the suspect who slapped the woman from school surveillance footage and released it in a follow-up email to students and staff Monday.

Students reacted on Wildfire, the location-based alert app, after the alert email was shared by a student on the platform.

“She must have been so scared, especially since the sun had just set and she was all alone,” said user kkatie_lynn.

Wildfire user mixtapemajesty expressed sympathy for the woman.

“So angry this happened but she’s a real one for spraying those losers,” the user said. “Hope she gets support for this trauma.”

Anyone who has any information on the suspects is encouraged to call the Sac State Police Department at 916-278-6000 or police@csus.edu.