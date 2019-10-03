SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Stevante Clark on Mental Health in the Black community
October 3, 2019
Part two of Shiavon’s conversation with Stevante Clark, carrying on after last week’s episode. In this episode, Shiavon and Stevante talk about mental health in the Black community and what Stevante learned about it after his brother Stephon Clark was shot and killed by police in 2018.
Shiavon and Stevante then discuss how Stevante hopes AB 392, the “Stephon Clark Law” signed by Gov. Newsom) will cause police officers to think twice before using lethal force ,what the two are looking for in a presidential candidate and what reparations look like to them.
Music: Chabba from Filmstro.com
