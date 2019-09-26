September 26Q&A with the civil engineering professor who brought Olli to campus
September 26SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Stevante Clark on becoming “intellectually independent”
September 26Sac State philosophy major spreads understanding through poetry and activism
SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Stevante Clark on becoming “intellectually independent”
Margherita Beale
Shiavon Chatman and Will CoburnSeptember 26, 2019
Part one of Shiavon’s long-form interview with Stevante Clark where they talk about the ways the death of his brother, Stephon Clark, changed his life..
Music: Chabba from Filmstro.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Columns
SHIAVON’S JAWN: You can’t be racist to white people
SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: The first meeting of Sac State’s Chapter of the Lil’ Kim Defense Squad
SHIAVON’S JAWN: Tinder is hell for Black women
SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: A belated Bey’s birthday
SHIAVON’S JAWN: A hot girl summer turned hot mess
SPICY TAKES: How can I get my life together and stay clean off these boys so I can heal?
SPICY TAKES: Overcoming sexual trauma
SPICY TAKES: Pubes in a modern age
SPICY TAKES: Maybe you should moan because you like it
SPICY TAKES: Butt play doesn’t make you gay
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.