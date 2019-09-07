State Hornet News Episode 2: Weekly Wrap-up/Brown Issues



The second episode of The State Hornet News Podcast covering: SB 24; new bus routes; new bookstore layouts and an interview about Brown Issues and the memorial for the victims of the Aug. 3, El Paso shooting.

Stories Covered:

Students rally in Sacramento for college campus abortion care

SacRT will change bus routes around Sac State on Sunday

Hornet Bookstore reorganizes, leaves some Sac State students confused

Sac State’s Brown Issues honors victims of El Paso shooting