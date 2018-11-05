Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

Uber-owned JUMP will expand its on-demand bicycle services throughout Davis, Sacramento and West Sacramento by more than 50 percent, covering 46 square miles in total, according to a news release.

“We’ve expanded our service area north to the American River, south to Fruitridge Road, east to Power Inn Road and west to the Sacramento River,” said Sacramento JUMP general manager Alex Hagelin in the release. “We’re also expanding our service area in West Sacramento, growing southward into Southport, with boundaries reaching from Davis Road to Jefferson Boulevard.”

The expansion is happening as a result of the positive feedback from consumers and demand for more JUMP bikes, the release said. This is the first expansion announced since JUMP announced they were bringing 900 bikes to Sacramento in May 2018.

“In total, we’re adding 5.5 Square Miles of low-income high-minority areas (LIHM), which will increase our LIHM coverage by 50 percent in Sacramento,” said JUMP spokesperson Nadia Bovy in the release.

With the frequent use of JUMP bikes at Sacramento State, University Transportation and Parking Services is implementing a contract with JUMP in order to provide specific bike racks for campus riders.

