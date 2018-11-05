The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

The expansion will cover a total of 46 miles

A+bicycle+from+the+company+JUMP+sits+in+at+a++bike+rack+between+Del+Norte+and+Mendocino+Hall.+JUMP+announced+to+increase+their+on-demand+bicycle+services+by+over+50+percent+in+the+Sacramento+area.
A bicycle from the company JUMP sits in at a bike rack between Del Norte and Mendocino Hall. JUMP announced to increase their on-demand bicycle services by over 50 percent in the Sacramento area.

A bicycle from the company JUMP sits in at a bike rack between Del Norte and Mendocino Hall. JUMP announced to increase their on-demand bicycle services by over 50 percent in the Sacramento area.

Eucario Calderon -The State Hornet

Eucario Calderon -The State Hornet

A bicycle from the company JUMP sits in at a bike rack between Del Norte and Mendocino Hall. JUMP announced to increase their on-demand bicycle services by over 50 percent in the Sacramento area.

Kelly Kiernan
November 4, 2018
Filed under Campus, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Uber-owned JUMP will expand its on-demand bicycle services throughout Davis, Sacramento and West Sacramento by more than 50 percent, covering 46 square miles in total, according to a news release.

“We’ve expanded our service area north to the American River, south to Fruitridge Road, east to Power Inn Road and west to the Sacramento River,” said Sacramento JUMP general manager Alex Hagelin in the release. “We’re also expanding our service area in West Sacramento, growing southward into Southport, with boundaries reaching from Davis Road to Jefferson Boulevard.”

Map of new service area for JUMP bikes. Courtesy of JUMP.

The expansion is happening as a result of the positive feedback from consumers and demand for more JUMP bikes, the release said. This is the first expansion announced since JUMP announced they were bringing 900 bikes to Sacramento in May 2018.

RELATED: Opinion: JUMP bike rides are polluting the streets of Sacramento

In total, we’re adding 5.5 Square Miles of low-income high-minority areas (LIHM), which will increase our LIHM coverage by 50 percent in Sacramento,” said JUMP spokesperson Nadia Bovy in the release.

With the frequent use of JUMP bikes at Sacramento State, University Transportation and Parking Services is implementing a contract with JUMP in order to provide specific bike racks for campus riders.

RELATED: UTAPS partners with JUMP bikes to solve bike parking issues

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Sac State students showcase staggering steel stegosaurus

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Early morning vehicle break-in leads to police chase

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    CSU web systems down for emergency maintenance

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    California Endowment and student organizations host Black and Brown Voter Summit

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Genocide conference to bring international experts to Sac State

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Campus social media buzzes over rumored sex-traffickers

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Transgender CSU students still protected despite possible Title IX changes

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Transgender activist shares her story at Sac State’s One Book Day

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    A transgender woman, activist, and superhero in one

  • Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

    Campus

    Sac State University Union plumbing problem closes food vendors