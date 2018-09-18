Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

A Sacramento State freshman has been identified via social media as the victim of a two-car collision in the Freeport area Friday night.

Friends and family indicated on social media that Alejandro Gonzalez was killed in a crash on Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue.

Official identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin and a coroner’s investigation to be concluded, according to Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Police do not know the nature of the incident and due to its severity, the Major Collision Investigation Unit is actively working to determine the cause, Chandler said.

According to Chandler, police received a call at 4:15 p.m. Friday about the collision on Freeport Boulevard and McAllister Avenue. After arriving on scene, Chandler said officers found one of the vehicles engulfed in flames.

“The accident happened by (Gonzalez’s) house and I knew what car he drove but I confirmed through family and close friends,” longtime-friend Juan Roa said to The State Hornet.

This was Gonzalez’s first semester at Sac State, Roa said.

“He put everyone else before him,” Roa said “He’s always been the same, always had a smile on his face. It’s crazy not having him here with us.”

Gonzalez’s family set-up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“My condolences go out to your family,” Eduardo Gaspar said in the comment section of the GoFundMe page. “You were a brother to me. So many amazing moments with you, forever in our hearts. Fly high Jandeezy watch over us buzzo.”

Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses who have any information about the incident to contact them at 916-808-5471.

This is a developing story.