VIDEO: 3 major violations required second health inspection at The Servery

Thomas Frey and Kelly KiernanMarch 14, 2018Leave a Comment

On Feb. 16, the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department discovered three major health code violations among a total of 14 violations while performing an official health inspection of The Servery at the Dining Commons at Sacramento State.

“Violations that are classified as ‘Major’ pose an immediate threat to public health and have the potential to cause foodborne illness,” according to the report.

