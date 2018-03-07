Senate Fellows director no longer employed by Sac State after failing to report sexual harassment accusation against legislator

California Senate Fellows program director David Pacheco is no longer employed by the University after failing to report that a Sacramento State intern accused former state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, of sexual harassment, according to a school spokesperson.

Pacheco was put on a indefinite leave of absence in November, according to The Sacramento Bee. University spokesperson Brian Blomster said that the school will conduct a search for a permanent replacement for Pacheco.

Mendoza resigned on Feb. 22, after being on leave since January, as lawmakers prepared to vote on whether or not to remove him from the California State Senate or suspend him without pay.

The California State Senate investigated multiple sexual harassment accusations made against Mendoza and found that he “more likely than not … engaged in flirtatious and sexually suggestive behavior” with female staff.

The State Hornet will continue to update this story.