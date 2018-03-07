#SacStateSays: Will you participate in student walkouts for gun control?
As the conversation about changes to America’s gun laws picks up steam, several student walkouts have been planned in coming weeks on March 14 and 24, and April 20, the 19-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.
RELATED: CSU reassures prospective students that walkout participation won’t affect admissions
We asked students if they’re considering walking out and why. Share your opinion by using #SacStateSays on your favorite social media platform.
