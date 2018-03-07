The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: Will you participate in student walkouts for gun control?

Kameron SchmidMarch 7, 2018Leave a Comment

As the conversation about changes to America’s gun laws picks up steam, several student walkouts have been planned in coming weeks on March 14 and 24, and April 20, the 19-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.

We asked students if they’re considering walking out and why. Share your opinion by using #SacStateSays on your favorite social media platform.

 

'Inappropriate' Instagram comment by Sac State account removed
Sac State students, faculty to attend March gun control rallies
Fight breaks out in school library, one person taken to hospital
Senate Fellows director no longer employed by Sac State after failing to report sexual harassment accusation against legislator
Sac State criminal justice program to mark 50-year anniversary
