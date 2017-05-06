Taiko drummers perform at Sac State

The Sacramento Taiko Dan drummers performed Wednesday for a crowd drawn by the loud banging heard throughout the University Union.

Taiko Dan, a Sacramento-based Japanese drumming group, is composed of seven members of ranging in age, and uses traditional Japanese drums for their music.

Sacramento State Alumna and director of the Sacramento Taiko Dan drummers Tiffany Tamaribuchi said Taiko is the name of the traditional Japanese drums the group uses that are handcrafted in Japan. She also added that Taiko is more than a percussive art form, as it incorporates movement.

The drummers play with elements of dance, which they use to express a feeling or idea of elements of nature, Tamaribuchi said.

Sascha Molina, the assistant director of the program, has been playing for 10 years said that feeding off her fellow drummers’ energy and playing in the group as a whole is the best part of the experience.

“Personally I am attached to the art form as a whole, and I always want to put my best foot forward,” said Molina.