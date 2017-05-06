May 8, 2017
News Ticker

Taiko drummers perform at Sac State

May 6, 2017 Rebecca Armbruster 0

Sacramento Taiko Dan drummers perform traditional Japanese drum beats at the last Wednesday nooner of the semester in the University Union Redwood Room on May 3. (Photo by Matthew Dyer)

The Sacramento Taiko Dan drummers performed Wednesday for a crowd drawn by the loud banging heard throughout the University Union.

Taiko Dan, a Sacramento-based Japanese drumming group, is composed of seven members of ranging in age, and uses traditional Japanese drums for their music.

Sacramento State Alumna and director of the Sacramento Taiko Dan drummers Tiffany Tamaribuchi said Taiko is the name of the traditional Japanese drums the group uses that are handcrafted in Japan. She also added that Taiko is more than a percussive art form, as it incorporates movement.

The drummers play with elements of dance, which they use to express a feeling or idea of elements of nature, Tamaribuchi said.

Sascha Molina, the assistant director of the program, has been playing for 10 years said that feeding off her fellow drummers’ energy and playing in the group as a whole is the best part of the experience.

“Personally I am attached to the art form as a whole, and I always want to put my best foot forward,” said Molina.

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.

Rebecca Armbruster

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet