With all the things he has done, it can be easy to forget that President Donald Trump has only been in office since Jan. 20. Despite that short timeline, a lot has already happened. We asked Sac State students how they think he’s doing. To join the conversation, post your thoughts online with the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Heather Everett: “I would probably give him an F. I’m a liberal, but on the kind of moderate side. I’m not against conservative views, but I think he’s completely disagreeing anything to do with human rights and the environment, and it’s very disappointing.” (Photo by Claire Morgan)
Pedro Moakhar: “I’d say like a solid D. I’m not happy with what he’s doing federally, with how he put a freeze on hiring. He’s anti-environment, he put a freeze on jobs and I’m trying to get hired for the state right now so that kind of ruined my chances.” (Photo by Claire Morgan)
Rybin Mathalikunnel: “I don’t really like how Donald Trump signed off on the Keystone Pipeline, because one, that takes away a lot of Native American land, and two, it’ bad for the environment. The grade that I would give him would be a D.” (Photo by Claire Morgan)
Mason Daniels: “I would give him an A minue. He passed a lot of executive orders, many of which the country wanted. Although they were controversial, many of them were necessary, and the silent majority that voted for him has looked forward to it. I think the media wasn’t really fair to him.” (Photo by Claire Morgan)
The following two tabs change content below.
Claire Morgan
Claire Morgan is a junior business administration major at Sacramento State, Claire enjoys writing about food, events and music, and spends her free time wandering around downtown Sacramento and drinking coffee.
Latest posts by Claire Morgan (see all)
- #SacStateSays: What grade would you give President Donald trump for his first week in office? - February 1, 2017
- Students sugar date to help pay tuition - December 1, 2016
- #SacStateSays: How will you feel when President Obama leaves the White House? - November 10, 2016
Leave a Reply