Sac State student becomes internet famous for being in meme

Everyone has seen a meme so relatable that they laughed out loud in public. Or they’ve seen text over a picture of Kermit the Frog, scratched their head and wondered what was wrong with today’s youth.

But how many people have risen above the rest and turned themselves into a meme?

Sacramento State student Riley Peeler was inspired to go ice skating after watching “Yuri!!! on Ice,” a Japanese anime television series that aired at the end of last year.

“It didn’t go as well as maybe I imagined it would,” Peeler said. “I was trying a little bit too much for my skill level.”

Peeler said they were left with a few bruises after trying to recreate some of the animated figure skating, but was otherwise unharmed. They decided, however, to use the opportunity to turn themselves into a meme, one that has now reached over 50,000 likes on Facebook and over 35,000 notes on Tumblr.

“I didn’t think it would spread; I was just putting it on there for my friend to see it,” Peeler said. “But it caught popularity really fast.”

It’s hard to say what makes one meme stand above the rest, especially when the internet is flooded with so many every day. Peeler attributed their 15 seconds of internet fame to the rising popularity of the anime that inspired it.

“I think a lot of people who watched the show felt the same as I did,” Peeler said. “They saw the ice skating and it looked pretty and it looked fun to do. So they felt like, I have to go ice skate right now.”

Peeler’s boyfriend, Evan Lucero, was there for the infamous, anime-inspired ice skating and took the photos.

Lucero’s theory for the popularity of memes in general is that they are like an inside joke for the whole world, and everyone likes to feel in on the joke.

“There’s a kind of attitude, I think, on the internet, of everybody being sort of interconnected,” Lucero said. “Everybody who’s on the internet is, in some weird way, friends with everybody else on the internet.”