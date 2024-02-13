Anything But Sports! Ep. 1: Devin Gandy’s Day in the Life

Welcome to the first episode of Anything But Sports! Hosted by social media co-editor Siany Harts, this is the show where Sacramento State student-athletes discuss life outside of their sport. This episode features Devin Gandy, a junior wide receiver from the Sac State football team.

RELATED: Anything But Sports! Ep. 1



Harts and Gandy spoke on Gandy’s favorite childhood movie, new tattoos, his go-to McDonald’s order and much more. Watch the entire episode for a special call-in from Gandy’s mother and a surprise Facetime with another player on the team.