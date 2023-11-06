The State Hornet Podcast #7: State Hornet awards, CFA strike approval and Día de los Muertos

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Trevor Harris discuss the stories across campus from the past week.

Evan talks about the recent awards won by The State Hornet at the Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Convention. He also discusses the approved strike vote by the California Faculty Association, and mental health counseling available at the WELL.

Trevor covers the Día de los Muertos celebration on campus and the All-In Recreation program and their aim to support students with disabilities.

SHOW NOTES: