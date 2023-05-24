Board of Trustees appoints Jonathan Luke Wood as new Sac State President
Sac State alumnus will take over presidency July 16
May 24, 2023
The next president of Sacramento State has been selected by the California State University Board of Trustees, according to a press release by the CSU Office of the Chancellor Wednesday.
According to the email Sac State’s new president will be Jonathan Luke Wood, who will assume the position on July 16. Wood, in addition to being a Sac State alumnus, currently serves as the vice president of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity and chief diversity officer at San Diego State.
“President Nelsen has done an incredible job in increasing graduation rates and creating a sense of community at Sac State,” Wood said in a press release by Sac State. “So, it’s really about furthering the good work that’s been done around student success, diversity and inclusion, and seeing how we can further continue those trajectories to continue to be even better every day.”
Wood earned his bachelor’s in Black history and politics at Sac State. He moved on to earn a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies with an emphasis on higher education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in early childhood education from Arizona State University, according to the email.