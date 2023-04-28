Vice president of University Advancement to depart Sac State

Lisa Cardoza to be third member of president’s cabinet to leave university

Lisa Cardoza, Sacramento State’s vice president of University Advancement will be leaving the university this July according to an announcement sent to the campus community on April 28, 2023. Cardoza will be serving as American River College’s president after her departure from Sac State. (Photo courtesy of Sacramento State, graphic made in Canva by Emma Hall).

Lisa Cardoza, vice president for University Advancement, will be leaving Sacramento State according to a campus-wide email sent out Friday morning. Cardoza will become the next President for American River College this coming July.

This marks the second administrator to leave Sac State this summer following President Nelsen’s announcement in November and Ed Mills’ departure announced Monday.

Cardoza joined Sac State in 2015 to be the president’s chief of staff. She also served as interim vice president for University Advancement in 2017 and interim vice president of Human Resources in 2018.

“Lisa has been a critical, driving force in the transformation of Sacramento State,” Nelsen said. “She has led University Advancement through our overwhelmingly successful comprehensive campaign, raising nearly $239 million in support of students, knowledge and community.”

Sharon Takeda will become the interim vice president of University Advancement President Nelsen according to the email. Takeda is the current executive director of Annual Giving and Advancement Communications.

“This is a time of great change for Sacramento State,” Nelsen said. “But I am confident that we will continue to rise and thrive thanks to our incredible students, our dedicated and talented faculty and staff and our leadership teams.”