The State Hornet Podcast: Internet Upgrade, Women’s Basketball and State Hornet March Madness: the best musician
March 16, 2023
On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Feyi Ekundare and Tray Jones cover how the Sac State Women’s Basketball team made history by beating the Portland State Vikings. In additional news, Internet upgrades on campus and a look at The State Hornet will be organizing another year of March Madness where students can vote for their favorite stand-alone artists.