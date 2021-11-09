GALLERY: Shuga Cain drag show returns to Sac State with energetic event

Shuga+Cain+from+%E2%80%9CRuPaul%E2%80%99s+Drag+Race%E2%80%9D+returns+to+Sac+State%E2%80%99s+University+Union+Ballroom+stage+with+a+performance+Thursday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2021.+Cain+is+a+drag+queen+who+came+in+seventh+place+during+season+11+of+the+show+%E2%80%9CRuPaul%E2%80%99s+Drag+Race%E2%80%9D+in+2019.

Nicque McMullen

Shuga Cain from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns to Sac State’s University Union Ballroom stage with a performance Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cain is a drag queen who came in seventh place during season 11 of the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019.

Ayaana Williams and Nicque McMullen
November 9, 2021

Lively energy filled the room as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, Shuga Cain, made her way to center stage to steal the hearts of attending hornets in Thursday night’s drag show put on by Sac State’s UNIQUE program.

Cain made a name for herself after being a seventh place contestant on season 11 of the infamous “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019. 

Along with her opening act, Melissa “The Living Legend” Muganzo Murphy, Cain returned to Sacramento State after a previous performance in 2019.

Cain put on an audience-interactive show consisting of jokes, stories about herself and other drag queens and lip-syncing in songs by artists special to her.

Shuga Cain lip-syncs during one of her performances on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cain was lip-syncing to many songs including her favorites by Lady Gaga, Selena Quintanilla, and Jessie J. (Ayaana Williams)

 

Melissa “The Living Legend” Muganzo Murphy opens for Shuga Cain’s show on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Murphy started the evening out with freestyle dancing and shared stories about when she was a student. (Ayaana Williams)

 

Shuga Cain during her performance at Sacramento State’s University Union Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was lip-syncing to an original mix of Lady Gaga songs surrounded by money that audience members dropped on the stage. (Ayaana Williams)

 

Shuga Cain introduces her first song of the night on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cain walked on stage in a Barbie-pink dress with a thigh-high slit and jewelry. (Ayaana Williams)

 

Students line up outside Sacramento State’s University Union ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to see Shuga Cain. The drag show was highly anticipated by many at the university and included an interactive opening performance before the main event. (Ayaana Williams)

 

Opening act Melissa “The Living Legend” Muganzo brings student volunteers on stage to perform a catwalk, letting the audience choose the winner. This interactive portion of the show brought excitement to the crowd just prior to the main event. (Ayaana Williams)