GALLERY: Shuga Cain drag show returns to Sac State with energetic event

Shuga Cain from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns to Sac State’s University Union Ballroom stage with a performance Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cain is a drag queen who came in seventh place during season 11 of the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019.
Lively energy filled the room as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, Shuga Cain, made her way to center stage to steal the hearts of attending hornets in Thursday night’s drag show put on by Sac State’s UNIQUE program.
Cain made a name for herself after being a seventh place contestant on season 11 of the infamous “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019.
Along with her opening act, Melissa “The Living Legend” Muganzo Murphy, Cain returned to Sacramento State after a previous performance in 2019.
Cain put on an audience-interactive show consisting of jokes, stories about herself and other drag queens and lip-syncing in songs by artists special to her.
Ayaana Williams (she/her) is the visuals editor for The State Hornet. She is a multimedia journalist with a background in writing, broadcast, radio, film, photography and more. This is her first semester on The State Hornet staff. She was previously the features editor for The Collegian and editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper. She plans on graduating in spring 2022 and pursuing a career in broadcast media.
Nicque McMullen is a staff writer on the general assignment desk for The State Hornet. She is a senior and joined The State Hornet in fall 2021. Previously, Nicque wrote for Roundhouse News & Reviews at Sierra College. There she won second place in Webcast/Broadcast News from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges.
