GALLERY: Shuga Cain drag show returns to Sac State with energetic event

Shuga Cain from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns to Sac State’s University Union Ballroom stage with a performance Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cain is a drag queen who came in seventh place during season 11 of the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019.

Lively energy filled the room as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, Shuga Cain, made her way to center stage to steal the hearts of attending hornets in Thursday night’s drag show put on by Sac State’s UNIQUE program.

Cain made a name for herself after being a seventh place contestant on season 11 of the infamous “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2019.

Along with her opening act, Melissa “The Living Legend” Muganzo Murphy, Cain returned to Sacramento State after a previous performance in 2019.

Cain put on an audience-interactive show consisting of jokes, stories about herself and other drag queens and lip-syncing in songs by artists special to her.