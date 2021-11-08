Katz retires, CSU chancellor visit, Native American Heritage Month and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Managing editor Nijzel Dotson sits down to recap the biggest stories going into this week on the newest edition of The State Hornet Podcast.

This week’s major highlights include men’s basketball head coach Brian Katz retiring just days before the start of the season, protests against visiting CSU chancellor Joseph Castro, the football team picking up its sixth straight win over the weekend and DEI editor Emma Hall’s testimonial to kick off Native American Heritage Month.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod





Show Notes:

Sac State men’s basketball coach Brian Katz retires days prior to season opener

Sac State football cruises to 41-9 victory over Cal Poly

New interim director of Sac State’s Office of Equal Opportunity announced

CSU Chancellor faces faculty protests, anti-racism questions at Sac State during visit

TESTIMONIAL: Sac State needs to recognize the visibility of Native students on campus