Hornet basketball alumnus drafted to Puerto Rican pro league: SPORTS SPOTLIGHT

Sacramento State graduate and men’s basketball veteran Brandon Davis was recently drafted to the Guaynabo Mets, a team in the Puerto Rican Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

RELATED: SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Hornet basketball team alumnus joins G League Ignite

Davis appears on this episode of our Sports Spotlight podcast to talk with Garry Singh and Jordan Latimore about his decision to play in Puerto Rico and his experience with being an athlete during COVID times.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod