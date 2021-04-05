SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Hornet basketball team alumnus joins G League Ignite

On the first episode this semester of our Sports Spotlight podcast, broadcast staffer Garry Singh and sports writer Jordan Latimore spoke with Cody Demps, a Sacramento State basketball alumnus who joined the Gatorade G League Ignite team.

Demps is part of the experimental G League Ignite team aimed at giving high school prospects a chance to go straight into professional play, and Singh and Latimore interview Demps on how he views his role and what he tries to transfer to the younger members of his team.

