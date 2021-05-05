Recap of CSU Chancellor talking return to campus: STATE HORNET PODCAST
May 5, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast with podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor – a town hall with the CSU chancellor regarding the fall 2021 return to campus, a story on how graduating seniors are handling their graduation photographs, sports updates and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
CSU chancellor shares new details about fall 2021 campus return
Sac State graduation photographers provide inspiration for upcoming graduation shoots
Sac State baseball outscored by 26 runs in series loss to Grand Canyon University
Sac State softball drops 2-of-3 to Idaho State in last home series
