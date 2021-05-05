Recap of CSU Chancellor talking return to campus: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Recap+of+CSU+Chancellor+talking+return+to+campus%3A+STATE+HORNET+PODCAST

Rahul Lal

Mack Ervin III and Max Connor
May 5, 2021

On today’s State Hornet Podcast with podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor – a town hall with the CSU chancellor regarding the fall 2021 return to campus, a story on how graduating seniors are handling their graduation photographs, sports updates and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

CSU chancellor shares new details about fall 2021 campus return

Sac State graduation photographers provide inspiration for upcoming graduation shoots

Sac State baseball outscored by 26 runs in series loss to Grand Canyon University

Sac State softball drops 2-of-3 to Idaho State in last home series

SH IG

SH Twitter

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected] 