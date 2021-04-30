Sac State vice president for inclusive excellence leaving university

Diana Tate Vermeire, Sacramento State vice president for inclusive excellence, is leaving the university May 21, 2021, according to a SacSend email sent by Sac State President Robert Nelsen. Vermeire accepted a new position as the senior vice president of strategy at the Schott Foundation for Public Education. Photo courtesy of Sacramento State.

Diana Tate Vermeire, Sacramento State vice president for inclusive excellence, is leaving the university as of May 21, 2021, according to a SacSend email sent Friday by Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

According to the email, Vermeire accepted a new position as the senior vice president of strategy at the Schott Foundation for Public Education. Vermeire joined Sacramento State in fall 2017 as executive director of equity, diversity, and inclusion and was promoted to vice president for inclusive excellence in 2019, according to the email.

“During her time at Sacramento State, Vice President Vermeire has helped advance our University’s antiracism and inclusion efforts with professionalism and grace,” Nelsen said in the email. “She has guided our response to local and national tragedies involving hate crimes, race-based violence, and the rise of white supremacist activities. She has led difficult conversations and has been instrumental in leading racial learning and literacy within the President’s Cabinet.”

Nelsen called her experience “critical” and said that the administration has worked to make Sac State a place “where all feel like they belong.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but Vice President Vermeire has built a strong foundation over the past 3½ years,” Nelsen said in the email. “Vice President Vermeire is irreplaceable, but the work of Inclusive Excellence is extremely important, and we cannot lose momentum.”

Nelsen said the university will announce a plan for the division’s leadership next week via email.

John Johnson, director of inclusive excellence learning at Sac State, said Vermeire made considerable contributions to the campus community and climate while in her role.

“VP Vermeire was a dedicated advocate for institutional change who was committed to helping the university advance its vision for inclusive excellence,” Johnson said. “She will no doubt go on to do exceptional work in her new role with the Schott Foundation for Public Education.”

Editors’ Note: Johnson is a member of The State Hornet’s publication board. The publication board is made up of students, faculty and administration and supports the operation of The State Hornet but holds no editorial control.