Sac State College of Health and Human Services dean retires

Dean retired from the university after accepting the position in December

Robin Carter, dean of the College of Health and Human Services, resigned Monday, citing personal reasons. Carter accepted the dean position in December 2020 and served as the interim dean since 2019. Photo via Sac State.

Sacramento State’s Dean of the College of Health and Human Services Robin Carter retired from the university Monday citing personal reasons after accepting the dean position in December 2020.

The announcement was made via SacSend to students and faculty from Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Steven Perez.

“Few people have had the career span and time at a single institution to truly make an impact in the way that Dean Carter has,” Sac State President Robert Nelsen said in response to Carter’s resignation announcement by Perez. “She is truly the epitome and spirit of the Hornet Family.”

Carter served as associate dean for eight years before becoming interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services in 2019 according to her LinkedIn. She earned the position after what was described by Perez as a nationwide search in a Sac State news article.

“This is an exciting time to be in Health and Human Services,” Carter said in a 2020 Sac State news article. “Our programs are at the forefront of the current healthcare crises and the anti-racism social movement. We are educating the future workforce and creating socially responsible citizens.”

Carter also was the university’s inaugural interim executive director of diversity and inclusion.

Carter and the College of Health and Human Sciences have not responded to The State Hornet for comment as of the time of publication. Perez said in an email that the university is working on a plan for immediate leadership for the College of Health and Human Sciences.

Carter has a long history at Sac State. Carter earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work at Sac State, eventually earning a doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Southern California, Nelsen said in his update.

Carter returned to Sac State in 1989 as a professor of social work, according to her Linkedin profile. During her time at Sac State, she has also held many leadership roles.

She served as director of the graduate program, project manager of a child welfare-training grant, and associate dean of the college.

Carter also served as interim vice provost of academic affairs and interim vice provost for faculty affairs.