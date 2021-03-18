Sac State dean of engineering and computer science will depart after the spring semester

Lorenzo Smith, the dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, delivers his keynote speech at Women’s Shadow Day on March 2, 2018. Sac State provost Steve Perez announced Smith will leave the university after the spring semester on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Sacramento State’s dean of engineering and computer science, Lorenzo Smith, is leaving the university after the spring semester to become the provost and executive vice president at Stephen F. Austin State University according to a SacSend email by Sac State Provost Steve Perez.

Smith secured $5.6 million in gifts for Sac State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science according to Perez. The gifts included funds to establish the Hornet Leadership Program, a mentorship program for students from industry leaders.

“Over the course of his time with us, four previously un-ranked programs in the College have achieved national rankings,” Perez said.

These programs include civil engineering in 11th, computer engineering in 13th, electrical and electronic engineering in 18th, and mechanical engineering in 22nd place among 220 peer institutions nationwide according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Smith served as dean of engineering and computer science starting in 2014. He previously served as the associate dean of the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Oakland University in Michigan where he began as an assistant professor, according to Perez.