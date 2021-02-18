PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Sacramento Pastor Tecoy Porter discusses how to serve a community
Sac State alumnus running for state Senate after lifelong activism
February 18, 2021
This episode of State Hornet: Spotlight features Tecoy Porter Sr., the third-generation South Sacramento pastor and Sacramento State alumnus currently running to represent the 6th District in the 2022 California State Senate election.
RELATED: South Sacramento pastor wants to change status quo with state Senate run
Porter is a lifelong activist and the leader of the Sacramento chapter of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. He spoke with podcast staffer Rose Vega and podcast editor Robbie Pierce about his career, why he entered the direct electoral process, and how he combines his roles as a pastor, activist and now politician to better serve his community.
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
South Sacramento pastor wants to change status quo with state Senate run
View our comment policy here.