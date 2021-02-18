PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Sacramento Pastor Tecoy Porter discusses how to serve a community

This episode of State Hornet: Spotlight features Tecoy Porter Sr., the third-generation South Sacramento pastor and Sacramento State alumnus currently running to represent the 6th District in the 2022 California State Senate election.

Porter is a lifelong activist and the leader of the Sacramento chapter of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. He spoke with podcast staffer Rose Vega and podcast editor Robbie Pierce about his career, why he entered the direct electoral process, and how he combines his roles as a pastor, activist and now politician to better serve his community.

