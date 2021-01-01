South Sacramento pastor wants to change status quo with state Senate run

Porter joins Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby as another Democratic candidate in the run for State Senate District 6, which encompasses Sacramento and Elk Grove. Incumbent Richard Pan cannot run again due to term limits.



“I am not a career politician. Some will say that is a weakness, but I really believe that it’s a strength at this point, because how do you change the status quo if you don't actually change the status quo?” Porter said.



Porter said his experience advocating and understanding the needs of the community will help him step into a role where he would be able to create laws and ensure that people’s voices are being heard.



He said he expects there to be obstacles for normal people like him who jump into politics when competing with “big money from ages behold, and interest groups that you have to pander to.” He said he thinks someone like him could help disrupt that system and provide a “much needed change.”



One of the first things Porter plans to focus on if he wins the state Senate seat is COVID-19 recovery, because he said that people are still going to need relief from this pandemic in 2022.



Porter said everyday lives, jobs, the economy, housing, homelessness, business recovery, and general health were all affected.



“You have Black and brown people who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID, in a huge way, which has shown that we've known all along our health systems are not fair, you know, to Black and brown communities,” Porter said.



Porter also said it’s important to make sure that all Californians have “equal, equitable access to health care, equal and equitable access to housing, [and] have a living wage.”



Porter also said he will “rightfully” focus on social justice, criminal justice reform and making sure that racial violence doesn’t have a place in policing, as these are the reasons he said caused him to enter politics in the first place.



“If I were to win, then I’d only be the second Black senator in California right now,” Porter said. “I come from the African American community that comes from an activist background. And so, just my presence, me being there, it will speak volumes.”