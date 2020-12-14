THE LO-DOWN: I’m graduating

(Oh no, not tears falling from my eyes onto my keyboard as I write this.)

Somebody pinch me, this can't be real. I’m doing the damn thing and graduating COLLEGE?

Four and a half years later and here I am!

I recently took my graduation photos with my parents and I realized that it would most likely be the last time I would be walking on campus as a student FOREVER.

I was overwhelmed with emotions. One might say a bitter-sweet feeling. I was sad that I wouldn’t get to do the usual traditions of senior year but my mom looked at me and said, “Congratulations honey, we love you. You did it! Against all odds, and we are so proud of you.”

I had this realization that although this might not be the ending to my academic career that I thought I was going to get one day, it didn’t make me any less proud of myself!

What a wild, crazy, amazing experience 4 1/2 years of college has given me.