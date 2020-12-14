PODCAST: Updates given on police budget, Black students react to talent show incident

On the final episode of The State Hornet Podcast for this semester, podcast editor Robbie Pierce is joined by investigative reporter Michael Pacheco who shares details and updates on a story posted about the Sacramento State Police Department’s budget for this semester and the next.

Then, co-hosts editor-in-chief Max Connor and managing editor Maddie Beck talk about some major stories from the week including the most recent Associated Students, Inc. meeting that announced employees at Sac State’s campus daycare would be randomly screened for COVID-19.

Finally, arts and entertainment editor Nijzel Dotson and staff writer Brandon Bailey discuss their story about Black students’ reactions to the anti-Black racial slurs and racist messages sent by “Zoombombers” during UNIQUE’s talent show earlier this month.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State Police Department continues operations during campus closure with $6.6 million budget

DACA reinstated for first time since 2017

Spotlight podcast with Andres Guerra (coming soon)

ASI announces COVID-19 surveillance testing for staff of Children’s Center

Kylie’s goodbye column (coming soon)

THE LO-DOWN: I’m graduating

Bradley’s best movies of 2020 (coming soon)

Black students react to racial slurs at UNIQUE talent show and following investigation