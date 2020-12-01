PODCAST: Credit/no credit grading might be too late, ASI official resigns

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, managing editor Maddie Beck and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the provost’s declaration that it may be too late to implement credit/no credit for this semester, the resignation of Associated Students, Inc.’s executive vice president, the start of the men’s basketball season and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Burger Patch opening third location near Sac State campus