STATE HORNET NEWS: ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, women’s basketball & volleyball start and more
November 16, 2020
On this edition of State Hornet News, “Stop the Steal” rally at the State Capitol, a local group dances in the K Street tunnel, women’s basketball and volleyball start again, and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.
Stories featured in this broadcast:
News:
911 calls and body camera footage released in case where a man was shot and killed by Sacramento police
Trump supporters protest vote counts in California
A&E:
Dancers take over K Street tunnel for late-night lessons
Local Skate group foster welcoming environment for women, minorities, LGBTQ+ community
Sports:
Sac State women’s basketball team prepares for 2020-21 season
Sac State Volleyball practicing indoors ahead of scheduled spring season
View our comment policy here