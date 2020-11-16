STATE HORNET NEWS: ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, women’s basketball & volleyball start and more

Sac State reaches record number of positive COVID-19 cases Sacramento State reported its highest one-week total number of positive COVID-19 cases connected to campus for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.

Sac State student victim of email extortion by unidentified foreign group A Sacramento State student was the victim of extortion via email by an unidentified foreign group which was reported to the Sac State Police Department Oct. 22. The scammers used the student’s explicit photographs to extort money from them online.