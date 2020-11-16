STATE HORNET NEWS: ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, women’s basketball & volleyball start and more

Aranza Mora, Sara Nevis, Ian Ratliff, and Dominic Vitiello
November 16, 2020

On this edition of State Hornet News, “Stop the Steal” rally at the State Capitol, a local group dances in the K Street tunnel, women’s basketball and volleyball start again, and other stories from the State Hornet newsroom.

Stories featured in this broadcast:

News:

911 calls and body camera footage released in case where a man was shot and killed by Sacramento police

Trump supporters protest vote counts in California

A&E:

Dancers take over K Street tunnel for late-night lessons

Local Skate group foster welcoming environment for women, minorities, LGBTQ+ community

Sports:

Sac State women’s basketball team prepares for 2020-21 season

Sac State Volleyball practicing indoors ahead of scheduled spring season